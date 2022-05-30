Fort L.P. Sells 740 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,115,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 193,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,220,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

