FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.54). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $16.79 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $898.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at $118,233,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,198 shares of company stock worth $4,837,471. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

