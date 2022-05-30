FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Increased by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $13.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.48. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMO. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.54.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$136.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$121.76 and a one year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

