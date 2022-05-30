FY2023 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Boosted by DA Davidson

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Banc of California stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.44. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Banc of California by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

