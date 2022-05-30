Ganfeng Lithium Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 15th (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th. The 14-10 split was announced on Wednesday, June 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Ganfeng Lithium has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $23.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

