Ganfeng Lithium Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 15th (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th. The 14-10 split was announced on Wednesday, June 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of Ganfeng Lithium stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Ganfeng Lithium has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $23.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.
