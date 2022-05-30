GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

NYSE:GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

