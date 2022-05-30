GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

