Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Golden Ocean Group worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

GOGL opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

