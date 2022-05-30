Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will post $537.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.10 million. Graco posted sales of $507.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. Graco has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

