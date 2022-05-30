Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after buying an additional 593,120 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Graco by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

