Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $46.63 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

