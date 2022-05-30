Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GH stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

