Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

