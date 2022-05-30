Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Invests $208,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 615 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $273.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

