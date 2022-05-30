Head to Head Comparison: EBET (EBET) and Its Rivals

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EBET to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get EBET alerts:

This table compares EBET and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,737.77% -3.23% -207.25%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EBET and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

EBET presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 457.28%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 54.05%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EBET is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EBET and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.31 EBET Competitors $958.39 million -$78.16 million 64.94

EBET’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

EBET Company Profile (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for EBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.