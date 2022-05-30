Head to Head Contrast: Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) versus Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.49) -4.97 Entera Bio $570,000.00 92.72 -$12.19 million ($0.16) -13.94

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Talaris Therapeutics and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.84%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.59%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -22.90% -22.21% Entera Bio -1,345.02% -27.70% -24.38%

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Entera Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

