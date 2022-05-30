Head-To-Head Review: Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paysafe and OmniComm Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.49 billion 1.39 -$110.95 million N/A N/A OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.43 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paysafe and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 1 2 6 0 2.56 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paysafe currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.31%. Given Paysafe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -82.69% -0.65% -0.23% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Risk & Volatility

Paysafe has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paysafe beats OmniComm Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About OmniComm Systems (Get Rating)

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

