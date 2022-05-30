Head to Head Survey: Avista (NYSE:AVA) & Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avista and Via Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista $1.44 billion 2.22 $147.33 million $2.10 20.96 Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.79 $5.20 million $1.14 7.67

Avista has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Avista has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Avista pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Via Renewables pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avista has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Avista shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Avista shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avista and Via Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista 0 1 0 0 2.00 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avista presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Avista’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avista is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares Avista and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista 10.23% 7.05% 2.21% Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02%

Summary

Avista beats Via Renewables on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to 17,400 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 23, 2022, it provided electric service to 406,000 customers and natural gas to 372,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

