Head to Head Survey: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) versus Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -23.82% -9.28% -2.58% Dassault Systèmes 17.19% 18.82% 8.25%

This table compares Everbridge and Dassault Systèmes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $368.43 million 4.60 -$94.80 million ($2.39) -17.95 Dassault Systèmes $5.75 billion 9.87 $915.25 million $0.77 55.11

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Everbridge and Dassault Systèmes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08 Dassault Systèmes 3 6 5 0 2.14

Everbridge currently has a consensus price target of $66.62, suggesting a potential upside of 55.28%. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.54%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Everbridge on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, outcome based, and training services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services sectors through distributors and resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

