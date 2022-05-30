Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the highest is $44.14 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $172.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $176.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $193.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $198.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

HTBK opened at $11.38 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $687.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

