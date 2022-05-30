Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $58.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.