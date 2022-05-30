HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,429,995 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

