HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FutureFuel worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FutureFuel by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE FF opened at $7.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $321.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.77.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

