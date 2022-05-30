HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $603,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

Shares of MTZ opened at $84.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

