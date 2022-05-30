HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.16 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

