Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Hope Bancorp worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.30. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

