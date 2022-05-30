Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 2,100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Icahn Enterprises worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -459.77%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

