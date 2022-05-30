ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stake Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 26.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $182.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.47 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.22.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

