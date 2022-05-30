Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Ingredion worth $22,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $94.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

