Insider Buying: Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director Purchases $192,720.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
