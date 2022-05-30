Insider Buying: Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director Purchases $192,720.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 496,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

