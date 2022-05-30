Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $148,750.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75.

On Monday, April 18th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00.

On Monday, March 21st, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

