Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

