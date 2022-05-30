Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Guggenheim began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.63 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

