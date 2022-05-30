Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of IOVA opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,489,000 after buying an additional 143,866 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after buying an additional 1,752,044 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

