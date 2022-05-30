iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 1,032.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.73% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.