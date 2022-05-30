Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Jack in the Box by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JACK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $67.04 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.