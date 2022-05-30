Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $136.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen purchased 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ambarella by 64.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $224,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.