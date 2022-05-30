Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Guess’, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Guess’ in a research note issued on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GES. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess’ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

GES opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Guess’ announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

