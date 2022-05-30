JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176,210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

