JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €67.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on G24. Barclays set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €57.86 ($61.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($49.89) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($78.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.96.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

