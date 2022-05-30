JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 303,872 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,872 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

