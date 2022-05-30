JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:TEMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:TEMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 90.91% of JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TEMP opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20. JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $48.30.

