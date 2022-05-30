JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Cable One worth $22,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cable One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cable One by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Cable One by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cable One by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,285.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,323.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,516.41. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,049.81 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.