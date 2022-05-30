JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of Group 1 Automotive worth $24,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPI opened at $182.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.10.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

