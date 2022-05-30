JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

