JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 27,866 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of TEGNA worth $22,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 178,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 180,438 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

