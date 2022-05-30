JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 756,905 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 5,822.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $28.99 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.