JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 587,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $22,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 46.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 69.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $69.72 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.