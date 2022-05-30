JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Synovus Financial worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after buying an additional 469,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after buying an additional 421,135 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $12,918,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

