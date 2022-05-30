JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 137,751.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.26% of Proterra worth $24,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Proterra by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Proterra by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at $2,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 1,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTRA opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.82.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

